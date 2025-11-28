We are seeing volatility in the Google search results this week, Thanksgiving week. Google Ads accounts are being hijacked and it is super concerning. Gemini 3 now powers Google AI Mode for more complex queries, automatically. Google’s Web Guide is showing up more often in the All tab. Google’s Gary Illyes said AI Search change is hard to change. Google’s John Mueller said in the future SEOs will offer GEO-detox work. Google local pack results more button leads to the Places tab and then bugs out. Google Local Service Ads is testing removing the more results button. Google Ads tab gets support for fix custom views, it also got a new trends report and performance by stage report. Google Ads message assets now supports Facebook Messenger and Zalo. Google Ads Advisor may be taxing context from across multiple clients. Microsoft Advertising mobile app is being retired. Google Business Profiles admin panel is not showing up for some. Google Posts launched scheduling and multi-location publishing. Google Hotel Center is reinstating suspended hotels. OpenAI launched shopping research assistant in ChatGPT. Google’s Sundar Pichai monitors X on launch days. Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle links to AI Mode and not search results. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!