The Google local pack within the Google Search results changes, I think. When you click on the "More businesses" button at the bottom of the local pack, you aren't taken into Google Maps anymore; you are taken to the Google Places tab.

And then when you scroll to see more, the pagination is broken. Clicking the next button, takes you to a screen that says "It looks like there aren't any 'Places' matches on this topic" and doesn't load any more results.

Here is a GIF I made of this in action:

So when you click on the more businesses button:

You are now taken to the places tab:

But when you scroll down and click to the next page, you get this error:

Maybe Google didn't think this change through or didn't properly test it? Or maybe it is some sort of other bug?

I spotted this first via Syed M. Amir Hassan on X and then Anthony Higman asked on X if this is a new feature.

This may have been how it was outside of the US, but I do think this is new? Is it?

