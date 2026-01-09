This week, yep, we had another story on Google Search ranking volatility. I posted the Google webmaster report for January 2026. Google Discover seems to be showing too many posts from X. Google does personalize some AI Overviews and AI Mode responses. Tailwind CSS had to let go of 75% of its engineers after a 40% drop to its documentation because of AI Search and Google. Google Search Console may be missing links in its links report. Danny Sullivan said don’t turn your content into bite-sized chunks for LLMs. Danny Sullivan and John Mueller spoke about hiring an AEO/GEO and buying AI optimization tools. Google’s John Mueller talks about if you should invest in GEO. Google Merchant Center updated its multi-channel product rules. Google Vehicle Ads can now show call assets. Google Ads to allow ads for prediction markets. Google is hiring a Chief of Staff for Search Intelligence. Google is hiring an AI Answer search quality engineer. Microsoft is hiring a very senior product manager to fight spam on Bing and Copilot. Microsoft launched Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents. Microsoft is testing a larger Ask Copilot button and a redesigned Bing home page. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

