Google uploaded its Thanksgiving Doodle to the Google Search home page, google.com. It is a typical and expected cute Google Doodle - more on that later. But when you click on it, you are not taken to the Google search results page, instead you are taken directly into AI Mode.

And the AI Mode results don't say anything about the Doodle itself.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Thanksgiving Doodle Ai Mode

It leads you to a prompt in AI Mode that asks:

Help me plan a Thanksgiving menu for 10 people. I need a full timeline of what to prep and cook starting the Wednesday before so everything is ready and hot for dinner at 4pm on Thursday

Meanwhile, the Doodle, Google wrote:

This Doodle was made with a very special collaborator, Tiny Chef! "Cheffy," the lovable herbivore chef who lives in a tree stump and makes the world's smallest (and cutest) dishes, is sharing his favorite holiday things with us this Thanksgiving.

Cheffy shows us that cooking isn't about size or perfection—it's about sharing with heart and making something to share with your friends and family.

Want some holiday help? Explore Thanksgiving recipes, decor and leftover solutions with AI Mode in Google Search. You can ask any question that comes to mind and get a helpful, AI-powered response complete with relevant links on the web. From there, it's easy to ask follow-up questions or explore a new topic of interest.

No one will know to go to the Google Doodle page to learn about the Doodle. Instead, when they click on the Doodle, Google will help them plan a Thanksgiving menu for 10 people.

But no one is asking that when they click on the Doodle. They want to know more about the Doodle itself.

Forum discussion at X.

 

