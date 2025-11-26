Google Ads is testing two new sections in the Overview tab. There is a new trends section and a new performance by stage section. The trends, well, show you two categories trending compared to last year and the performance by stage shows you awareness impressions, consideration views and action conversion action.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted about this on X - he shared this screenshot:

As you can see, the Performance by stage has these metrics:

Awareness: Impressions

Consideration: Views

Action: Conversions

Is this new?

Forum discussion at X.