OpenAI Scales Up Crawling & Bots For The Holidays

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Spiders

Robot Thanskgiving

OpenAI is reportedly scaling up its crawling infrastructure for the holiday shopping season. The folks at Merj noticed OpenAI adding a lot of new IP ranges for its bots and crawlers.

Ryan Siddle from Merj wrote on LinkedIn, "OpenAI scaling up their infrastructure ahead of Thanksgiving & Black Friday with a lot of /28 blocks."

He added later in the comments, "That’s just across OpenAI User for new IPs. It doesn’t include what they already had. We’ve seen quite a significant ramp up over the past 1-2 months."

"Going back to what I said earlier today, make sure these are added into your WAF rules (or use CDN bot detection)," he reminded.

Here is his screenshot:

Openai Crawl Bots Expand

Yay - more crawlers on our sites.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2025

Nov 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ads Account Hijacks, Thanksgiving Google Volatility & Web Guide For All

Nov 28, 2025 - 8:01 am
Spiders

OpenAI Scales Up Crawling & Bots For The Holidays

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google's Sundar Pichai Monitors X On Launch Days For Feedback

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Showcases Events With New Results

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google's Sundar Pichai Monitors X On Launch Days For Feedback
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ads Account Hijacks, Thanksgiving Google Volatility & Web Guide For All

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.