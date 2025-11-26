Google's John Mueller Jokes On Future GEO-Detox SEO Billable Work

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Search Engine Optimization

Google Detox

Google's John Mueller made a joke about how next year, SEO companies will be offering GEO-Detox services as a billable line item after many of the SEO companies already billed their clients for GEO services.

‪Ian Lurie‬ wrote on Blueksy:

All of you talking breathlessly about GEO and then telling me your big tactic is to create better, more detailed content and cloaked AI-bot-only pages are making me pray for an asteroid that much harder.

John Mueller from Google replied:

Don't forget all the GEO-Detox work that will be paid for next year. The cycle of ""SEO"" life.

I mean, we saw this with link building services and then the same SEO firms offer link building detox services. We've seen it with content services, and then SEO firms began pruning your content on your site. The SEO cycle of life does indeed go...

But is GEO a fad?

Bluesky Messages

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility

Nov 26, 2025 - 3:10 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2025

Nov 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Clicking Google's Thanksgiving Doodle Goes To AI Mode

Nov 26, 2025 - 9:33 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Jokes On Future GEO-Detox SEO Billable Work

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack Links To Places Tab With Pagination Bug

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger
Next Story: Clicking Google's Thanksgiving Doodle Goes To AI Mode

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.