Google's John Mueller made a joke about how next year, SEO companies will be offering GEO-Detox services as a billable line item after many of the SEO companies already billed their clients for GEO services.

‪Ian Lurie‬ wrote on Blueksy:

All of you talking breathlessly about GEO and then telling me your big tactic is to create better, more detailed content and cloaked AI-bot-only pages are making me pray for an asteroid that much harder.

John Mueller from Google replied:

Don't forget all the GEO-Detox work that will be paid for next year. The cycle of ""SEO"" life.

I mean, we saw this with link building services and then the same SEO firms offer link building detox services. We've seen it with content services, and then SEO firms began pruning your content on your site. The SEO cycle of life does indeed go...

But is GEO a fad?

Forum discussion at Bluesky.