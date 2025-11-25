Google Hotel Center Is Reinstating Suspended Hotels

Google announced that it will be reinstating the suspended hotels in Hotel Center and removing the Suspended Hotels" tab in the "Properties" page of your Hotel Center account.

Google wrote, "As soon as November 19th, we will be deprecating suspended hotels in Hotel Center."

Here is what is changing:

  • The "Suspended Hotels" tab in the "Properties" page of your Hotel Center account will be removed.
  • All properties that were previously on the suspension list have been unsuspended.

Here is what Google said is why this change is happening:

The suspension tool was originally created as a way to quickly deactivate properties, often due to price accuracy issues. Now, with both Live On Google and improved automated removal of inaccurate prices with PA insights, it is easier than ever for partners to resolve price accuracy issues and quickly deactivate any properties.

Google said this shouldn't really impact you much. "We anticipate no negative impact on our partners. In fact, some may notice a slight increase in traffic as previously suspended properties become eligible to be shown again. All properties will continue to be held to the same high standards for both our price accuracy and policy standards," Google added.

