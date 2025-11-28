Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We had a lot, I mean, a lot of Google search ranking volatility this week - a Thanksgiving Google update. Gemini 3 is now used, automatically, for some types of queries on AI Mode. John Mueller said rewriting AI content by humans won't result in a Google recovery. Google Ads Advisor may take context from your other clients in your MCC account. Google AI Overviews is testing direct event display. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, monitors X for product feedback. OpenAI is scaling up its crawlers and bots. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

  • Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility
    Google may have pushed out a Google search ranking update over the past couple of days. Although the chatter was somewhat quiet, it picked up today and some of the tools are also picking up on an update. I suspect the update and volatility started a couple of days ago, maybe on Monday, November 24th.
  • Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically
    I know Google said on November 18th that Gemini 3 was "shipping in Search on day one." But no, it shipped on November 26th instead. Nick Fox, SVP at Google, said on X, "We've just shipped intelligent automatic model routing to Gemini 3 Pro for your toughest questions in AI Mode."
  • Google: Rewriting AI Content With Human Content Won't Lead To Recovery
    Google's John Mueller said that rewriting AI content by a human won't change the site's ranking in Google by default. Instead, he said, you need to rethink your whole content strategy and the purpose of the site.
  • Google AI Overviews Showcases Events With New Results
    Google has updated how it shows events within AI Overviews. It can now show the direct display of events, instead of an event summary. It is also a bit buggy, but here is how it looks.
  • Google Ads Advisor May Take Context From Other MCC Client Chats
    Google rolled out Ads Advisor, its AI-based chatbot for Google Ads, a couple of weeks ago. But some are noticing that if you have an MCC account, where you manage multiple advertisers under one account, the Ads Advisor responses can mix advice from one chat you had about one client account, to a new chat on a totally different client's account.
  • Google's Sundar Pichai Monitors X On Launch Days For Feedback
    The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, said he spends time on X on launch days to monitor how real people are using, interacting, and experiencing new Google product releases. He said he is "pretty active on launch day trying to understand what's working."
  • OpenAI Scales Up Crawling & Bots For The Holidays
    OpenAI is reportedly scaling up its crawling infrastructure for the holiday shopping season. The folks at Vercel noticed OpenAI adding a lot of new IP ranges for its bots and crawlers.
  • Clicking Google's Thanksgiving Doodle Goes To AI Mode
    Google uploaded its Thanksgiving Doodle to the Google Search home page, google.com. It is a typical and expected cute Google Doodle - more on that later. But when you click on it, you are not taken to the Google search results page, instead you are taken directly into AI Mode.
  • Video: Google Ads Account Hijacks, Thanksgiving Google Volatility & Web Guide For All
    We are seeing volatility in the Google search results this week, Thanksgiving week. Google Ads accounts are being hijacked and it is super concerning. Gemini 3 now powers Google AI Mode for more complex queries...
  • Google Nano Banana Party Stand
    Here is a photo from a Google party for the Nano Banana team. You can see, this is of the Nano Banana stand that has a yellow banana theme with real bananas, fake ones, banana cups and more.

