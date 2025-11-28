Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We had a lot, I mean, a lot of Google search ranking volatility this week - a Thanksgiving Google update. Gemini 3 is now used, automatically, for some types of queries on AI Mode. John Mueller said rewriting AI content by humans won't result in a Google recovery. Google Ads Advisor may take context from your other clients in your MCC account. Google AI Overviews is testing direct event display. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, monitors X for product feedback. OpenAI is scaling up its crawlers and bots. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

How to run a Google Tag Manager (GTM) Audit, Measure Minds Group

