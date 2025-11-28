Google's Sundar Pichai Monitors X On Launch Days For Feedback

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, said he spends time on X on launch days to monitor how real people are using, interacting, and experiencing new Google product releases. He said he is "pretty active on launch day trying to understand what's working."

He said, " I'm on X trying to understand like see if people, average users how they're experiencing the product. I probably ping people back saying, look, you know, this is a valid point, we should address it. So, in some sense, I'm looking at that trying to assess it."

He said this in a Google interview, with Google's Logan Kilpatrick 12 minutes into this video:

Here is the transcript:

Logan Kilpatrick: Tulsi had suggested when we were talking yesterday to ask you about this uh because she was curious. What sort of like as you see these launches happen in these like large tentpole moments for Google, what is your what is your success barometer for these moments? Is it like the reception online? Is it like you know what does the adoption look like on day one? Or like how are you measuring like is this thing actually moving the needle for Google?

Sundar Pichai: You know, look, I'm uh I'm pretty active on launch day trying to understand what's working. I'm looking for feedback. Um both, you know, an example, I'm on X trying to understand like see if people, average users how they're experiencing the product. I probably ping people back saying, look, you know, this is a valid point, we should address it. So, in some sense, I'm looking at that trying to assess it.

You know, it's clear to me teams internally are using Gemini itself to kind of collect collate. We have great dashboards and and so I try to take in across a variety of sources. I'm one of one of those people. I need to feel it firsthand, right? So I get reports but I'm out there trying to understand how people are using it, what they are posting, right? And you know and and I think that is important.

But I walk over to some people who all have these big screens with multiple dashboards looking at QPS and you know understanding how the usage is worried about capacity but all that gives you a real sense of what people are doing saying but that's how I do it.

It's a combination of monitoring stuff online, talking to people, walking around, and sitting down with people. You know, I want to get particularly the first day. It really helps me get a sense of what's working, what's not working well.

