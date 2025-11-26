Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger

Google Ads Messages

Google Ads has supported adding WhatsApp Messenger for a while to your ad extensions. Now, it seems Google is also rolling out support for more messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger and Zalo, the Vietnamese instant messaging multi-platform service.

I suspect Google Ads is also supporting other ones but this one was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted about it on LinkedIn - he wrote, "Facebook (Meta) Messenger is now available as a direct communication option, Zalo has been added too, boosting reach in key Asian markets."

Here is his screenshot showing this in the Google Ads console:

Google Ads Facebook Zalo Messenger

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

