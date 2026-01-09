Microsoft announced its AI-agents agentic experiences under the names of Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents. Copilot Checkout lets you shop and checkout directly in the Copilot chat experience and Brand Agents lets you add AI-chat experience to your site, and the AI is trained on your product data.

Copilot Checkout is rolling out across the whole Copilot ecosystem including Bing, MSN, Edge, and more.

This comes after both Google announced last year agentic checkout and OpenAI's ChatGPT instant checkout.

The best way to describe them is to show them in action and Microsoft made nice videos of that.

Copilot Checkout

Copilot Checkout is beginning to roll out in the US on Copilot.com and enables conversational purchasing directly in Copilot, with partners including PayPal, Shopify, Stripe, and Etsy. Shopify merchants will be automatically enrolled in Copilot Checkout with an option to opt out, and non-Shopify merchants can apply to be onboarded here.

Watch it in action here:

These merchants now support Copilot checkout today, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Ashley Furniture, plus unique and handcrafted items from Etsy sellers, will all be available at launch, Microsoft said. Microsoft is also working with partners like Mastercard and Visa, leveraging solutions like Mastercard Agent Pay and Visa Intelligent Commerce.

Brand Agents

Brand Agents, now available for Shopify merchants, bring a brand’s authentic voice into every digital interaction on their website. It is trained on a brand’s product catalog, it answers detailed product questions, engages shoppers in natural, brand-aligned conversations, and is ready for Shopify customers to deploy with minimal setup, the company said.

Brand Agents are AI-powered shopping assistants that speak in your brand’s voice and guide customers naturally from curiosity to purchase. Deployed in hours—not weeks—they turn everyday questions into meaningful conversations that help shoppers discover more, decide faster, and feel confident clicking “buy.” The result is a more intuitive shopping experience and measurable performance gains. Across merchants, sessions assisted by Brand Agents deliver higher engagement and stronger conversion than sessions without them.

Here is a video:

And there are insights too, analytics:

Here is Navah Hopkins from Microsoft on these changes:

