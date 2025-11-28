Google rolled out Ads Advisor, its AI-based chatbot for Google Ads, a couple of weeks ago. But some are noticing that if you have an MCC account, where you manage multiple advertisers under one account, the Ads Advisor responses can mix advice from one chat you had about one client account, to a new chat on a totally different client's account.

David Melamed posted about this in a comment on LinkedIn, he wrote:

Ginny Marvin think there is a bug in this, and it carries over context from one advertiser to another in an MCC if the user is the same - I cant be certain its "using the carried over context" but I definitely see business context from one client account when chatting with another client account.

David sent me examples via email and it does very much so seem to be mixing up client advise when it responds. I can't share the specific examples because they have confidential client details in the advice.

But you should be aware, it is possible that if you use an MCC account with Google Ads and also use Ads Advisor, it might confuse one client to the next - so be careful.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, did respond saying, "Thanks for flagging. The team is looking into it."

