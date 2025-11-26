Google Ads now lets you create up to five custom views on the Overview tab. The Overview now supports custom views and you can add up to five tabs and create Overview pages customised for your unique needs, Google wrote on the Google Ads console.

This update was spotted by Adrian Dekker who posted about it on LinkedIn, he said, "New you can create custom views in Google Ads!"

Here are his screenshots:

This was also spotted by Govind Singh Panwar:

🚀 New Feature Update in #Google Ads!

Now you can fully customize your Overview page:

✨ Use toggles to show or hide cards

✨ Drag & drop to reorder them

✨ Add up to 5 custom tabs based on what matters most to you



Create overview pages tailored to your unique needs#PPCchat pic.twitter.com/OlRqIdbJPY — Govind Singh Panwar 🚀 (@mr_govindsingh) November 21, 2025

This can be useful!

