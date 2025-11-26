Google Ads Overview Tab Gets Supports Custom Views

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Advertiser Working In Agency

Google Ads now lets you create up to five custom views on the Overview tab. The Overview now supports custom views and you can add up to five tabs and create Overview pages customised for your unique needs, Google wrote on the Google Ads console.

This update was spotted by Adrian Dekker who posted about it on LinkedIn, he said, "New you can create custom views in Google Ads!"

Here are his screenshots:

Google Ads Overview Custom Views

Google Ads Overview Custom Views Help

This was also spotted by Govind Singh Panwar:

This can be useful!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility

Nov 26, 2025 - 3:10 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2025

Nov 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Clicking Google's Thanksgiving Doodle Goes To AI Mode

Nov 26, 2025 - 9:33 am
Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Jokes On Future GEO-Detox SEO Billable Work

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Facebook Messenger & Zalo Messenger

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack Links To Places Tab With Pagination Bug

Nov 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Overview Tab Gains Trends & Performance By Stage
Next Story: Google Local Pack Links To Places Tab With Pagination Bug

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.