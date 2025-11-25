Google is testing removing the "more" results button for Local Service Ads within the web search results. Instead, you are given the option to expand the results to 8 in total but not click through to see more LSA listings.

This test was spotted by Anthony Higman and he posted some screenshots on X - he wrote:

Google doing a new test with local services ads on both desktop & mobile where they now are trying to limit the advertisers to just an 8 pack. In the old view you could always click through to "more personal injury lawyers" which took you to the 20 pack but now they just showing the 3 pack with "show more" which expands to an 8 pack and now says "show less" wild! In a way it makes sense because LSAs has always suffered from choice paradox, but also crazy because they making sooo many changes to everything all the time and thats annoying.

Here is his screenshot showing them side by side:

So there is no way to click through to see more lawyers in this example. Again, I cannot replicate this but he also shared a video:

Forum discussion at X.