In September, we posted about a number of local pack design tests from Microsoft Bing. But now, Bing might be testing a more retro, older-looking interface for the local pack in the Bing search results.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this screenshot on LinkedIn:

Frank wrote, "Bing appears to be testing a new (?!) design for its Places results. With the small map, it looks a bit retro."

I cannot replicate this, I've been trying with several browsers over the past few days but I was unsuccessful. So I am not sure if this is a bug, a super limited test or something only being tested regionally.

Again, you can check the more modern tests over here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.