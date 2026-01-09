Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said don't turn your content into chunk-sized pieces for LLMs. Google also spoke about hiring a GEO or AEO and buying AI-optimization tools. Microsoft launched Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents. Bing is testing a retro-style local pack. Microsoft Advertising reminds advertisers about the email settings. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Don't Turn Your Content Into Bite-Sized Chunks
    Google's Danny Sullivan said on the Search Off the Record podcast that was published yesterday that Google does not want you to turn your content into bite-sized chunks to rank well in LLMs. He said, "we don't want you to do that" and he even spoke to Google engineers about this.
  • Microsoft Agents: Copilot Checkout & Brand Agents
    Microsoft announced its AI-agents agentic experiences under the names of Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents. Copilot Checkout lets you shop and checkout directly in the Copilot chat experience and Brand Agents lets you add AI-chat experience to your site, and the AI is trained on your product data.
  • Google Talks On Hiring A GEO/AEO/SEO & Buying AI-Optimization Tools
    Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller spoke on the Search Off the Record podcast about whether hiring an AEO/GEO or buying an AI-optimization tool is any different than hiring an SEO or buying an SEO tool. In short, the advice is the same - both Googlers said.
  • Bing Tests Retro Local Pack In Search Results
    In September, we posted about a number of local pack design tests from Microsoft Bing. But now, Bing might be testing a more retro, older-looking interface for the local pack in the Bing search results.
  • Microsoft Advertising Reminds Advertisers To Configure Email Settings
    Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted a reminder on LinkedIn, encouraging advertisers to ensure the email settings are all configured properly. You can get monthly invoices, billing alerts, account notifications, ad and keyword rejection notices, optimization and performance tips and more.
  • Doogler With Google Frisbees
    Here is a Google dog, also known as a Doogler, with two Google frisbees. This was photo was taken at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
  • Video: Google Volatility, Personalized Google AI Answers, Microsoft Copilot Checkout & More SEO & PPC News
    This week, yep, we had another story on Google Search ranking volatility. I posted the Google webmaster report for January 2026. Google Discover seems to be showing too many posts from X. Google does personalize some...

