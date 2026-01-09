Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said don't turn your content into chunk-sized pieces for LLMs. Google also spoke about hiring a GEO or AEO and buying AI-optimization tools. Microsoft launched Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents. Bing is testing a retro-style local pack. Microsoft Advertising reminds advertisers about the email settings. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google: Don't Turn Your Content Into Bite-Sized Chunks
Google's Danny Sullivan said on the Search Off the Record podcast that was published yesterday that Google does not want you to turn your content into bite-sized chunks to rank well in LLMs. He said, "we don't want you to do that" and he even spoke to Google engineers about this.
Microsoft Agents: Copilot Checkout & Brand Agents
Microsoft announced its AI-agents agentic experiences under the names of Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents. Copilot Checkout lets you shop and checkout directly in the Copilot chat experience and Brand Agents lets you add AI-chat experience to your site, and the AI is trained on your product data.
Google Talks On Hiring A GEO/AEO/SEO & Buying AI-Optimization Tools
Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller spoke on the Search Off the Record podcast about whether hiring an AEO/GEO or buying an AI-optimization tool is any different than hiring an SEO or buying an SEO tool. In short, the advice is the same - both Googlers said.
Bing Tests Retro Local Pack In Search Results
In September, we posted about a number of local pack design tests from Microsoft Bing. But now, Bing might be testing a more retro, older-looking interface for the local pack in the Bing search results.
Microsoft Advertising Reminds Advertisers To Configure Email Settings
Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted a reminder on LinkedIn, encouraging advertisers to ensure the email settings are all configured properly. You can get monthly invoices, billing alerts, account notifications, ad and keyword rejection notices, optimization and performance tips and more.
Doogler With Google Frisbees
Here is a Google dog, also known as a Doogler, with two Google frisbees. This was photo was taken at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Video: Google Volatility, Personalized Google AI Answers, Microsoft Copilot Checkout & More SEO & PPC News
This week, yep, we had another story on Google Search ranking volatility. I posted the Google webmaster report for January 2026. Google Discover seems to be showing too many posts from X. Google does personalize some...
Other Great Search Threads:
- A video I recommend for people aiming to become Google Product Experts (PE). It features people I admire, including Google Business Profile PEs @TheSocialDude and Mr.Greg Gifford #GoogleProductExperts, Hiroko Imai on X
- Ranking of leading Gen AI websites in the list of top-visited sites, December 2025: #5 ChatGPT (no change from November) #19 Gemini (+7) #92 DeepSeek (-1) #118 Grok (+10) #170 Character AI (+4) #182 Perplexity (-15) #190 Claude (-14, Similarweb on X
- Shocking :) I haven't found many people that have checked out via ChatGPT. Advantage Google -> OpenAI has been slow to expand in-app checkouts for ChatGPT as the startup and its partners Shopify and Stripe struggle to standardize mer, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads API tightens conversion data rules
- Google’s John Mueller on SEO vs. GEO: Focus on audience behavior
- Where affiliates can get traffic beyond Google search
- Microsoft launches Copilot Checkout and Brand Agents
- 7 hard truths about measuring AI visibility and GEO performance
- Google Ads for niche markets: What actually works in 2026
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Devices Are Coming. Will Your Favorite Apps Be Along for the Ride?, Wired
- Gmail is entering the Gemini era, Google Blog
- OpenAI’s Shopping Ambitions Hit Messy Data Reality, The Information
Analytics
- What metrics should you use for SEO/AEO?, Product Led SEO
Industry & Business
- Big Tech spared strict rules in EU digital rule overhaul, sources say, Reuters
- Google Co-Founder Larry Page Spends $173.4 Million on Two Miami Homes, Wall Street Journal
- OpenAI, Anthropic See Health Care as Next Big Market for AI, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Rethink Your Marketing Career in AI Era, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- I thought I was ready to ditch Google Maps — until I noticed what I missed, Android Police
- ‘Physical AI’ Is Coming for Your Car, Wired
- Could That Be You on Google Maps Street View In New Jersey?, 943 The Point
SEO
- Best SEO Newsletters and Blogs to Follow, Igniting Business
- Featured snippets disappearing and your marketing advantage in 2026, Content Caffeine
- Query Fan-Out in Practice: Turning One Search into an Omnimedia Content Plan, iPullRank
- Triage -What “underperforming” really means in 2026, SearchEngineWorld
- The Search Session Roundup: 25 Experts, 25 Predictions for SEO in 2026 [Part 2]Gareth Hoyle, Advanced Web Ranking
PPC
- Changes to IP Address and Session Attribute Support in the Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Display advertising revenue returns to growth for UK publishers, Press Gazette
- PPC Data Tracking: What Breaks, Why it Breaks, and What to Do?, Optmyzr
- Where Agency Revenue Is Heading: Fewer Big Retainers, More Mid-Market Retainers, and Longer Engagements, SparkToro
Other Search
