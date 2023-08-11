Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google News Publisher Bug, FAQ & HowTo Rich Results Drop, SEO Old Content & GPTbot

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google has a bug with the Google News Publisher Center where some publishers' feeds were days behind, and it seems fixed now. Google said the visibility for HowTo and FAQ rich results would drop significantly for most publishers. Google said don’t delete old content because you think it will help with SEO, especially if that content is helpful. Google said when it comes to AI-generated content, human oversight is important. Google said you might want to make sure your AI chatbot output is not being indexed by Google. Google has a new “from publishers you follow” section. Google Search is testing a “star store” badge. Google images now show the site name, favicon, and a second-page title line. Google is also testing colorizing the topic refinement bubbles. Bing Search lets you select text from the search results to trigger a Bing Chat session. Google Business Profiles now has an attribute for pet friendly. Google Local Service Ads has new photo guidelines. Google Ads has a new responsive search ads PDF guide. Google Ads has new ads and reporting insights for the holidays. Google Ads API version 14.1 is now out. Google Ads tests scan to call via a QR code. A survey showed that 75% of SEOs don’t like GA4. OpenAI has a new web crawler named GPTbot, which respects robots.txt rules. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

