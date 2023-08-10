Google Ads Tests Scan To Call QR Code Extension

Aug 10, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Professional Woman On Phone In Office Google Logo

Google is testing a new phone ad extension that lets you scan a QR code on your phone to call the number. Also, you can see three images across the ad, which is also a test.

Khushal Bherwani spotted these Google Ads tests and he posted this screenshot on Twitter:

click for full size

We've seen variations of the three images in ads before but this QR code seems new to me.

Here are more examples of the three images:

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: No Points For Trying To Provide A Good User Experience
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus