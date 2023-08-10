Google Ads Tests Scan To Call QR Code Extension

Google is testing a new phone ad extension that lets you scan a QR code on your phone to call the number. Also, you can see three images across the ad, which is also a test.

Khushal Bherwani spotted these Google Ads tests and he posted this screenshot on Twitter:

We've seen variations of the three images in ads before but this QR code seems new to me.

Here are more examples of the three images:

🆕 Google again with three images on Desktop serp sponsored ads.



saw same couple of months ago.https://t.co/1bDINywTCx



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/6vT3QcJ16f — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 9, 2023

Have you seen this before?

