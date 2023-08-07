Google New Publisher Center Complaints - More Google News Indexing Issues?

Over the past several days, some news publishers have complained that their new articles are not showing up on time in Google News and the Google News Publisher Center. They are saying that the Google News Publisher Center shows that Google didn't fetch their new stories, sometimes lagging back three full days.

Bapun, a Platinum Product Expert in the Google Publisher Center help forums notified me of the issue on Twitter and man are there a lot of complaints in the forums there. Bapun said that the Google News team is aware of the issue and currently working on it.

Here is a list of some of the complaint threads:

Here is a screenshot of one publisher showing how Google is showing it was updated July 31st but the date on the computer (bottom right bar) shows August 3rd already:

I wonder what exactly is going on... We did recently have a Google News Indexing issue that lingered on for weeks until it was resolved a month or so ago.

Some publishers are manually refreshing what is in the Publisher Center.

I don't see this refresh button for this site but I do for another site I have access to in Publisher Center.

Forum discussion at Twitter and threads above.