Google Local Service Ads Photo Guidelines Now Faster Reviews & More Creative

Google is now saying that its new Local Service Ads guidelines are faster for reviews and also more flexible by allowing more creative images. What that really means, well, time will tell, but that is what Google is emailing local advertisers.

Google is telling advertisers that there is a new automated process for photo reviews that will make adding photos to your LSAs faster. Plus, Google said it removed some restrictions on photos so you can "be more creative" in the photos you upload.

Anthony Higman shared a screenshot of the email he received showing this communication from Google on Twitter. He said, "Google : We MUST make Local Services Ads Work! Add in more click baity images across EVERYTHING!!! BWHAHAH"

Here is the email:

The email says:

We're updating photo guidelines for Local Services Ads The new terms will apply beginning September 1, 2023, and you can read the details here. Below are the most important things for you to know about the updates: Faster review process: We're using a new automated process to speed up photo reviews so that newly added photos appear on your ad faster than ever. Even more flexibility: We've removed some restrictions on what kinds of photos you can upload so you can be more creative. Some of your photos that were previously not allowed may become eligible to appear on your ad. Remember, more people may be able to see photos directly from your ad as Local Services Ads introduces new features. High-quality images can help new customers feel more confident about choosing your business.

The learn more links go to the current guidelines and image asset docs.

Will this be good, I mean, it sounds good, but we will see.

Forum discussion at Twitter.