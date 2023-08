Google is testing showing two local service ads in a list view, a change from it showing three local service ads in a carousel format. Google actually switched to three LSAs a year or so ago, up from two, and is now back to testing two.

This test was spotted by Len Raleigh on Twitter, he shared this screenshot:

This is what I see:

Here are more images:

It was probably Google testing, as no one can replicate this the following days.

