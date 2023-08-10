75% Of SEOs Are Not Happy With Google Analytics 4 (GA4)

I posted a poll on Twitter asking if SEOs thoughts on Google Analytics 4 (GA4). 50% said they "hate it" and about 26% said they have "somewhat negative" thoughts on GA4, so that is about 3/4th of SEOs saying they are not pleased with GA4.

Please note, this story was posted yesterday but I had to remove it and post my own Twitter poll instead of citing a public poll posted by someone else (the results were about the same).

Only 5.7% of the over 1,700 votes on the poll said they "love it" and only 18% said they find it "Somewhat positive."

Here is the poll:

I am pretty sure this represents the SEO industry's feelings on GA4, overall.

