Google Ads API Version 14.1 Now Available

Google has released a minor release for its Google Ads API, version 14.1. This comes just about two months after version 14 was released. New in 14.1 includes new recommendation types, more search terms insights support, and much more; the full list is below.

Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Version 14.1 release notes include:

Account Management

Customer.customer_agreement_setting which shows if the customer has accepted the lead form term of service

Assets

New fields in AssetGroup to show whether the asset group is serving or the reasons why it's not serving: primary_status and primary_status_reasons

New fields in AssetGroupAsset to show whether the asset group asset is serving or the reasons why it's not serving: primary_status, primary_status_details and primary_status_reasons

New values in the CallToActionType enum: BUY_NOW, DONATE_NOW, ORDER_NOW, PLAY_NOW, SEE_MORE, START_NOW, VISIT_SITE and WATCH_NOW

New values in the AssetLinkError enum: CUSTOMER_NOT_VERIFIED, UNSUPPORTED_CALL_TO_ACTION and PAGE_FEED_INVALID_LABEL_TEXT

Billing

New fields in Invoice and AccountSummary: export_charge_subtotal_amount_micros, export_charge_tax_amount_micros and export_charge_total_amount_micros

Campaigns

New values in the CampaignPrimaryStatusReason enum: HAS_ASSET_GROUPS_DISAPPROVED, HAS_ASSET_GROUPS_LIMITED_BY_POLICY and MOST_ASSET_GROUPS_UNDER_REVIEW

(Allowlisted accounts only) DiscoveryCampaignSettings with upgraded_targeting: When upgraded_targeting is set to true, you can add a location and a language as an ad group criterion

Criteria

New enum value: CriterionError.INVALID_DETAILED_DEMOGRAPHIC

(Allowlisted accounts only) Support for adding LanguageInfo and LocationInfo as an AdGroupCriterion: This is available only for a Discovery campaign with upgraded targeting enabled

Experiments

New values in the ExperimentError enum: DUPLICATE_EXPERIMENT_CAMPAIGN_NAME, CANNOT_REMOVE_IN_CREATION_EXPERIMENT and CANNOT_ADD_CAMPAIGN_WITH_DEPRECATED_AD_TYPES

Recommendations

PerformanceMaxOptInRecommendation which recommends creating the first Performance Max campaign in the account

ImprovePerformanceMaxAdStrengthRecommendation which recommends improving the asset group's strength of a Performance Max campaign

MigrateDynamicSearchAdsCampaignToPerformanceMaxRecommendation which recommends migrating a Dynamic Search Ad campaign to Performance Max

Reporting

New metrics and segments about new versus returning customers: metrics.new_customer_lifetime_value, metrics.all_new_customer_lifetime_value and segments.new_versus_returning_customers

New customer_search_term_insight and campaign_search_term_insight views: metrics.search_volume shows the volume range for a search term insight category

Shopping

New fields for listing groups: ListingGroupInfo.path and AssetGroupListingGroupFilter.path

New field: ShoppingSetting.advertising_partner_ids

New values in the CampaignError enum: NOT_LINKED_ADVERTISING_PARTNER and INVALID_NUMBER_OF_ADVERTISING_PARTNER_IDS

Videos

(Allowlisted accounts only) AdType.DISCOVERY_VIDEO_RESPONSIVE_AD and its corresponding DiscoveryVideoResponsiveAdInfo

