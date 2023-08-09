Google: Don't Delete Older Content, It May Be Helpful Content

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted a PSA on Twitter that you should not delete old content from your site because you think Google Search doesn't like old content. He said it is not true, Google Search can find older content to be helpful. So don't delete helpful old content.

Danny Sullivan wrote, "Are you deleting content from your site because you somehow believe Google doesn't like "old" content? That's not a thing! Our guidance doesn't encourage this. Older content can still be helpful, too."

He then posted a link to the official helpful content documentation on Google Search.

This should not surprise anyone, Google has been saying this for years. Here are some older stories I wrote about this topic:

Here is that tweet:

Here is the follow up:

If you are wondering why Danny Sullivan tweeted this in the first place, read CNET Deletes Thousands of Old Articles to Game Google Search at Gizmodo.

