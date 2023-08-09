Google Search "From Publishers You Follow" Section

Google Search now has this section titled "From publishers you follow" in the search results. That is if the query returns content from a Google News publisher you actually follow.
Here is a screenshot I was able to generate it, since I follow this site on Google News - you should too, click here and click the follow star button to follow us.
Here is that screenshot (click to enlarge):
This was spotted first by @mobilanyheter on Twitter here are his screenshots:
@rustybrick this is new, huh? It says "from publishers you follow" pic.twitter.com/n85x2A91EW— Mobilanyheter (@mobilanyheter) August 8, 2023
Also on the desktop interface:
Yep, great catch. Seems like an extension of what @lilyraynyc and @Marie_Haynes noticed a few weeks ago. I'm seeing it too (see below). The catch is getting more people to follow a site via Chrome... pic.twitter.com/bkIRey9vHo— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 8, 2023
So it is probably rare to see this, I am not sure if this is new, because it is so rare to see this feature.
