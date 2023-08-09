Google Search "From Publishers You Follow" Section

Aug 9, 2023
Google Search now has this section titled "From publishers you follow" in the search results. That is if the query returns content from a Google News publisher you actually follow.

Here is a screenshot I was able to generate it, since I follow this site on Google News.

This was spotted first by @mobilanyheter on Twitter here are his screenshots:

Also on the desktop interface:

So it is probably rare to see this, I am not sure if this is new, because it is so rare to see this feature.

