Google Search "From Publishers You Follow" Section

Google Search now has this section titled "From publishers you follow" in the search results. That is if the query returns content from a Google News publisher you actually follow.

Here is a screenshot I was able to generate it, since I follow this site on Google News - you should too, click here and click the follow star button to follow us.

Here is that screenshot (click to enlarge):

This was spotted first by @mobilanyheter on Twitter here are his screenshots:

Also on the desktop interface:

Yep, great catch. Seems like an extension of what @lilyraynyc and @Marie_Haynes noticed a few weeks ago. I'm seeing it too (see below). The catch is getting more people to follow a site via Chrome... pic.twitter.com/bkIRey9vHo — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 8, 2023

So it is probably rare to see this, I am not sure if this is new, because it is so rare to see this feature.

