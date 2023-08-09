Google Ads Gains New Ads & Reporting Insights For Upcoming Holidays

Google announced several new features for the upcoming holiday season; yea, it is coming... These features include Customer Acquisition with High Value optimization, local ad changes, new product reporting, and more visibility for your Google shipping ads.

(1) Customer Acquisition with High Value optimization: For those using online sales goals for Performance Max campaigns, advertisers can now optimize for new customers with a high predicted lifetime value, Google said. The new Customer Acquisition with High Value optimization enables you to simultaneously "reach new high- and average-valued new customers while also engaging existing customers," Google wrote.

If you want to try out this beta, Google said reach out to your Google account team. There may be more details on this over here.

(2) Google has enabled the "pickup later" annotations for all merchants who don’t have a local inventory feed.

(3) Google expanded access to the Search top slot ad format for businesses using Performance Max for store goals. This interactive format displays business information, such as open hours, and prompts customers who have shown explicit local shopping intent (like searching “near me”) with the right business actions, such as directions or calls.

(3) Google said it "dramatically reduced" the average onboarding time for local inventory ads and introduced a new local store unit ad format. This new format combines available inventory data from your local product feeds with imagery and information from your business profile to better showcase your store to potential customers.

(4) Google updated the product page with more details about product issues. These include reporting on out-of-stock inventory, high bidding targets (like ROAS), or missing feed information.

Here is a screenshot:

(5)Google updated the Performance Tab in Merchant Center to make easier to access product, pricing, and competitive performance insights. In a single tab, you can see your bestselling and popular products on Google, understand which products have the highest click-potential, and evaluate your product pricing and visibility compared to competitors.

(6) The deals and shipping annotations on your Google Shopping ads and free listings will get more visibility and personalized, Google said.

Your promotions can be targeted to shoppers based on specific zip codes, states, or product categories they’re interested in. You can also expect new same-day delivery and return information to appear on certain offers, in addition to your deal annotations. Google said you should "ensure your product feeds and promotions are updated with the latest information, and fix your promotions disapprovals to access these annotations."

(7) 3D images in Merchant Center are expanding. Google said that now directly through Merchant Center, you can provide these 3D image assets to be displayed in Search through your free listings. If you don’t have these 3D assets, you can create them using a handful of 2D images by uploading them to Manufacturer Center, Google added.

There are some other non-search related changes also, so check out the details over here.

