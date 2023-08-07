Google Ads Releases New Responsive Search Ads Guide (PDF)

Aug 7, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google has released a new Google Ads PDF guide for RSAs, responsive search ads. The new guide is a 9-page PDF document that can be downloaded here.

Responsive search ads let advertisers create an ad that adapts to show more relevant messages to your customers, Google said. Enter multiple headlines and descriptions when creating a responsive search ad, and over time, Google Ads tests different combinations and learns which combinations perform best. By adapting your ad’s content to more closely match potential customers’ search terms, responsive search ads may improve your campaign’s performance, Google said.

This guide covers:

  • The challenge with delivering the right ads
  • Why responsive search ads
  • How responsive search ads select combinations to generate Search ads
  • Ad Strength: a feedback mechanism for creative content
  • Tools to help create high quality assets
  • Evaluate the effectiveness of responsive search ads
  • AI-ready account structure: Smart Bidding, broad match, & responsive search ads
  • Key takeaways

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, posted about this new guide on Twitter:

Here are some of the questions she answered around this new guide:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

