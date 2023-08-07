Google Ads Releases New Responsive Search Ads Guide (PDF)

Google has released a new Google Ads PDF guide for RSAs, responsive search ads. The new guide is a 9-page PDF document that can be downloaded here.

Responsive search ads let advertisers create an ad that adapts to show more relevant messages to your customers, Google said. Enter multiple headlines and descriptions when creating a responsive search ad, and over time, Google Ads tests different combinations and learns which combinations perform best. By adapting your ad’s content to more closely match potential customers’ search terms, responsive search ads may improve your campaign’s performance, Google said.

This guide covers:

The challenge with delivering the right ads

Why responsive search ads

How responsive search ads select combinations to generate Search ads

Ad Strength: a feedback mechanism for creative content

Tools to help create high quality assets

Evaluate the effectiveness of responsive search ads

AI-ready account structure: Smart Bidding, broad match, & responsive search ads

Key takeaways

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, posted about this new guide on Twitter:

Understanding how RSAs are designed to work, what Ad Strength does (and doesn’t) indicate & how to use tools like Ad Variations are key to getting more out of your Search ads.



For example… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2023

To learn more, get more out of RSAs, check out this new guidehttps://t.co/u0QMnPpUui.



And let me know if you have any questions about RSAs! — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2023

Here are some of the questions she answered around this new guide:

Good Q & do check out the guide.

Pinning is important if you have regulatory reqs, but also constrains the system from maximizing the number of combos it can serve. That’s what you’ll see reflected in Ad Strength. If you need to use pinning, don’t let the score stop you…1/3 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2023

but there may also be many times where a different order will perform better. Giving the system the flexibility to keep learning which assets & combos perform well for each query can help maximize performance. Also, consider ad variations for running tests. Hope that helps! 3/3 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2023

