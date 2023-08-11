Daily Search Forum Recap: August 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said AI-generated content needs human oversight. Bing Search has select text to search in Bing Chat now. Google said HTML to text ratio makes no sense. Google is testing colored topic refinement search bubbles. Google is testing a list view for local service ads. And I posted the weekly search buzz video recap.

