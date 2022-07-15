Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, People Also Ask Drop, Search Console Hidden Queries, Google Ads Features & Much More

We had more volatility from Google Search on July 10th. Google shows half the number of people also ask boxes in the search results. Google Search Console anonymizes many queries, so it is not very rare. Google Search Console is rolling out the video indexing report slowly. Google Search Console has a bug with desktop videos in the performance report. Google Search is testing a new rich cards layout for celebrities and new get there weather, and map cars on mobile. Google is testing a top-ranked search feature. Google is testing larger images in search ads. Google has a destination-based Discover section with a story format. Bing is testing “answered by Bing experts.” Bing image search has a “shop for” box. Google Ads Performance Max campaigns gain a bunch of features. Google AdsBot mobile web crawler gets a new user agent. Google My Business app is no longer available. Google Business Profiles added a neat toggle to turn on or off your address in Google Search or Maps. Google Business Profile manager has a bug that hides details. Google Posts now expire after 6 months. Google Analytics 4 now supports more metrics and dimensions. Google interviewed me on their Search Off The Record podcast, it was fun. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

