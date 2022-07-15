Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, People Also Ask Drop, Search Console Hidden Queries, Google Ads Features & Much More

We had more volatility from Google Search on July 10th. Google shows half the number of people also ask boxes in the search results. Google Search Console anonymizes many queries, so it is not very rare. Google Search Console is rolling out the video indexing report slowly. Google Search Console has a bug with desktop videos in the performance report. Google Search is testing a new rich cards layout for celebrities and new get there weather, and map cars on mobile. Google is testing a top-ranked search feature. Google is testing larger images in search ads. Google has a destination-based Discover section with a story format. Bing is testing “answered by Bing experts.” Bing image search has a “shop for” box. Google Ads Performance Max campaigns gain a bunch of features. Google AdsBot mobile web crawler gets a new user agent. Google My Business app is no longer available. Google Business Profiles added a neat toggle to turn on or off your address in Google Search or Maps. Google Business Profile manager has a bug that hides details. Google Posts now expire after 6 months. Google Analytics 4 now supports more metrics and dimensions. Google interviewed me on their Search Off The Record podcast, it was fun. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
SPONSOR: Wix has been doing a lot of cool things for SEO. Definitely check out what they've been doing.
Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:
For the original iTunes version, click here.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On July 10th - Not Confirmed
- Huge Drop In Google People Also Ask
- Google Search Console Anonymizes Tons Of Queries; Updates Help Doc After Ahrefs Study
- Google Search Console Video Index Report Rolling Out Very Slowly
- Possible Bug With Google Search Console Performance Report For Videos On Desktop
- Google Search Tests Rich Cards Layout With Net Worth, News, Videos & More
- Google Search Tests Get There, Weather & Map Cards
- Google's Top Ranked SERP Feature Leads To Critic Reviews & Product Review Articles On Mobile
- Google Tests Large Images In Search Ads Again
- Google Discover Stories With TikTok, Facebook, YouTube For Destination Queries
- Bing Search Featured Snippet With "Answered By Bing Expert"
- Bing Image Search "Shop For" Box
- Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gains Several New Features
- Google AdsBot Mobile Web Crawler Gets New User Agent String
- Google My Business App No Longer Available
- Google Business Profile Toggle To Hide Address To Customers
- Google Business Profile Manager Bug Listings and More Disappearing
- Google Posts Now Expire After 6 Months
- Google Analytics 4 Now Supports UTM Term, UTM Content, Conversion & Bounce Rate Metrics
- How Barry Schwartz Created RustyBrick
Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!