Google Discover Stories With TikTok, Facebook, YouTube For Destination Queries

Google is testing a new format for destination queries that not only shows things to do but now showed this story format "Discover" section. Google embeds stories from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and possibly other platforms for this section.

I personally cannot replicate this, but Saas AK shared a video of this in action on Twitter - here is a screenshot followed by his videos:

I am not too sure how much I like this feature but since younger people prefer TikTok and Instagram over Google, maybe it makes sense?

Forum discussion at Twitter.