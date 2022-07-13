Google My Business App No Longer Available

We knew that when Google rebranded Google My Business to Google Business Profile that Google will be doing away with the Google My Business App. And now that day has come - the Google My Business app is no longer available.

That is the message you see when you try to open the Google My Business App on your phone. Google says you can "manager your business profile, view your performance, and connect with customers directly on Google Maps & Search. Get notifications on Google Maps."

Here is a screenshot from George on Twitter but I see the same thing:

Also, later last night, Google began emailing businesses, like mine, a notification saying "RustyBrick, Inc., beginning July 2022, the Google My Business mobile app will no longer be available, and the Google Maps app will be the best place for replying to customer messages on mobile. Turn on your notifications to ensure you're notified by email and Google Maps push notifications for new incoming messages. You can also respond to messages from your Business Profile on Google Search."

I randomly use the app and I think many small businesses do as well, but again, we knew this change was coming, and here it is.

