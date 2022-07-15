Bing Search Featured Snippet With "Answered By Bing Expert"

Microsoft Bing is testing a section under its featured snippet answers named "answered by Bing expert." Bing will show an answer pulled from the source website, put the author's name by the answer, and call them a "Bing Expert."

I tried to replicate this myself numerous times but I am not able to, but Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of this on Twitter (click to enlarge):

You can see from Khushal's tweet that the name is coming from the website Bing is sourcing and for some reason, Microsoft is calling that author a Bing expert. It makes it sound like he works for Microsoft?

If Google did this, there likely would be a bit of an uproar?

Forum discussion at Twitter.