Google Search Indexing Issue Morning Of July 15th? Google Not Indexing New Content.

There may be another indexing issue in Google Search. None of the articles I posted this morning on this site are showing yet in Google Search, even when I search for it by the exact title or do a site command. Google is not indexing new, freshly published, content this morning.

This is across both Google Search and Google News where Google is not showing new content as of this morning.

The Wall Street Journal is not showing any new content in Google Search in the past hour either. Nor is the New York Times, The Verge, or other news sites that pump out new content constantly.

Here are screenshots using site commands restricting news to the past hour, showing no new content is being shown from these sites - click to enlarge the images. Note, to test this, filter the Google results to just show content within the past hour.

Hat tip to Zain Alkhadi on Twitter for spotting this so early.

I have not seen a response from Google as of yet.

Digging in, content that Google normally would rank from this site within minutes of it being published is being crawled by Google according to Google Search Console but it is not currently in the index - which again is unusual. Here is a screenshot of one story from about an hour ago:

So if you are having indexing issues and your new content is not currently showing up in Google Search - you are not alone.

Google had indexing or display issues in December 2021 and June 2020 which was a confirmed crawling issue and in May 2020, April 2020, we saw it a several times last year with several cases of this last year but maybe one this year that was not serious.

I wonder how long it will take for this piece of content to show in Google Search.

Do you all see this issue?

Forum discussion at Twitter.