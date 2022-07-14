Google Search Tests Rich Cards Layout With Net Worth, News, Videos & More

Jul 14, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing a new layout for celebrity names and other similar queries that show these portal-like rich cards at the top of the Google Search results. For a search on [oprah winfrey] you can see a large image slider, her net worth, news boxes, videos, age, and more.

Here is a screenshot that Brodie Clark spotted and posted on Twitter, Brodie wrote "Whoa, check out this new test. Google is showing rich cards at the top of search results for celebrity names. Seeing images (with Wikipedia text overlaid), videos, popular articles, common searches & more."

This is what I see, as I tried to replicate it but was unsuccessful:

Here is another example from Brodie:

Do you like this? Is Google becoming more and more like a portal or do these rich cards just answer what most people want to know when they are searching for that individual?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

