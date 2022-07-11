Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On July 10th - Not Confirmed

Yet again, we are seeing more volatility and ranking instability in the Google Search results. It probably started around July 9th through July 10th or so and we are seeing more chatter and many of the tools showing spikes. Today, July 11th, most volatility seemed to calm down - at least for now. But the weekend was pretty volatile.

The last unconfirmed Google search ranking update we reported on was the July 7th and 5th updates and before that June 28th, June 23rd, June 19th and 20th, also the Google May 2022 core update began rolling out on May 25, 2022 and was officially pronounced complete on June 9th but we saw big tremors before and after the start and end date of that update.

Note: If you are ever curious if there was a Google update, don't forget to check my microsite - Was There A Google Update.

Google Tracking Tools

But like I said, we are seeing more and even bigger spikes from some of the tools on July 10th or so. Let's start with the tracking tools:

Semrush:

Mozcast:

SERP Metrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

RankRanger:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

So there seems to be a lot of volatility based on most of these tools.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO community over the weekend from both this site in these comments and on WebmasterWorld:

My websites are killed with this update by around -20%. I was updating content all the time, trying not to leave any old articles and info on the websites. Was actually hoping for a great increase because of that. But Google, as almost all the time, decided differently... Just don't know how to react, those updates since 2018 became absolutely crap and illogical. So tired of that. How can we plan at least something in such circumstances?

So far this month my page views average per visitor has dropped 18% v 2022 average, my July PVs vs 2022 average is now -32.5%.

Lost all my traffic just a few hours ago, went from 140 active users on google analytics to now 0

Lost all my traffic, went from 14k organic a day to literally 6 so far today

yeah, lost 40% traffics across some of my sites, good job Google!

Traffic is perpetually bad since the update, and even worse since ~June 17th. All of these huge drops in traffic from region to region are not helping. UK traffic is down 68% today for no apparent reason. I also think that there are other factors at play that explain the low traffic:

'Tis glorious weather across the entire UK today, all my UK sites are way down today except the hotel site where we've had a Fleetwood Mac tribute band on and it was very busy ... those high street shops open all reported footfall down drastically.

I know many of you are getting tired of these types of stories but I do believe that when I see these spikes, reporting on them are important to the hundreds of people who comment on these posts. It helps them, who may have seen a reduction in ranking, know they are not alone. Plus, there are many who read but do not comment.

I hope you all did okay with this last one...

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.