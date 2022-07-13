Google Business Profile Toggle To Hide Address To Customers

In the new way to manage your Google Business Profile, i.e. in Google Search, there is a toggle to "show business address to customers." So if you are a small business and you use your home address, you can toggle that off to hide your address from showing in Google Maps or Google Search.

This is a new user interface to hide the address from showing in Google.

Stefan Somborac posted this on Twitter and said "The interface for editing Google Business Profiles in Search is quietly gaining missing features. For service area businesses: now you can clear your business address with a simple toggle."

Here is a screenshot:

