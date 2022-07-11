Google Tests Large Images In Search Ads Again

Google is once again testing showing very large images and a very large image in the search ads again. These Google Ads take up a lot of search result page real estate.

These do not seem to be like the new swipeable carousel ads but they are more like the 2019 large image ad test, also Google has done this for automative ads starting in 2016 but they started testing large images for search ads back in 2013.

This new one was spotted by PPC hubbub on Twitter and this is the screenshot shared:

Saijo George replied with what he noticed, three images, across the ad box:

These are pretty interesting Google Ads image extensions, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.