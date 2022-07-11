Google's Top Ranked SERP Feature Leads To Critic Reviews & Product Review Articles On Mobile

If you're an e-commerce retailer, or if you provide product reviews, then Google's "Top Ranked" SERP feature will surely interest you. I noticed that the feature is now working in conjunction with Critic Reviews and other product review articles when searching for specific products. I'm not sure I've seen the feature work this way before...

The feature provides where the product is ranked based on a subtopic related to the product, and Google says that is based on “Web reviews and mentions”. When tapping each card in the feature, you are taken to a new SERP for that product plus subtopic with the SERP filtered by “Top ranked” in the Knowledge Panel.

And that fresh SERP contains "Critic Reviews" with articles from experts and then “Mentioned In” which provides various product review articles. So, this feature provides shoppers with review information from experts in the niche, while also providing links to product review articles where you can learn more about the top products in that category.

The feature is only present on mobile from what I’ve seen and it can be found in various places on the first page of the SERP. I’ve seen it sometimes right under “Critic Reviews” and other times lower on the SERP. It’s definitely worth checking out and tracking if you sell products that yield a “Top ranked” feature.

Here is what it looks like. I’ll provide two examples below:

First a search for "Galaxy Buds Pro2":

Next, a search for Ping G425 irons:

Google definitely seems to be focusing more and more on providing features in the SERPs, and in Discover, that can assist shoppers with product research. For example, Discover has a “More recommendations” feature that also provides a wealth of information about products you are researching (including video, articles you have read, suggested articles, and even contains price drop information and product comparison functionality). Keep an eye on these features, especially as we approach the holiday shopping season.

Just a note, Google deprecated the structured data for critic reviews last year but Google now just determines them automatically.

