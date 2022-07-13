Bing Image Search "Shop For" Box

Microsoft has a new feature for Bing Image Search where it shows a "shop for" box in the results. When you click on the shop for section, it does not take you into Bing Shopping but just changes the query in Bing Image Search to the query you clicked on.

So that seems weird - doesn't it?

Here is a screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Frank Standtmann, a German-based SEO consultant, sent this to me and said "Surprisingly, a click on one of these suggestions is just opening up another image search for that keyword." Strange indeed.

