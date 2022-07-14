Google AdsBot Mobile Web Crawler Gets New User Agent String

Google has updated the user agent string for the AdsBot Mobile Web crawler. Google said if you hard-coded the old user agent string, you will want to make sure to update that in your code. This was updated in the Google crawler documentation.

The new user agent string for Google AdsBot Mobile Web is:

Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 14_7_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/14.1.2 Mobile/15E148 Safari/604.1 (compatible; AdsBot-Google-Mobile; +http://www.google.com/mobile/adsbot.html)

The old user agent string for Google AdsBot Mobile Web was:

Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 9_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/601.1.46 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/9.0 Mobile/13B143 Safari/601.1 (compatible; AdsBot-Google-Mobile; +http://www.google.com/mobile/adsbot.html)

Again, if you have this hard-coded anywhere, make sure to update it.

