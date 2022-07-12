Possible Bug With Google Search Console Performance Report For Videos On Desktop

Sam Gooch noticed that if you filter the Google Search Console performance report to show video search appearance and desktop-only results, Google will start to flat line on June 13, 2022. I was able to replicate this and Daniel Waisberg from Google said he will have the Google team investigate.

Here is a screenshot showing the flatlining of this report as Sam posted on Twitter:

Sam said "I also noticed the number of web video clicks dropped to zero for all sites I have access to (see attached for filters). Do you see the same? It also only appears to be desktop searches..."

Daniel Waisberg from Google replied on Twitter saying "Thanks for reporting, looking into it."

Again, this does look like some reporting glitch, since I can replicate this across all my verified GSC properties. So do not panic, this is likely something Google needs to fix on its end.

Forum discussion at Twitter.