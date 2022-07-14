Google Business Profile Manager Bug Listings and More Disappearing

There are a number of complaints in the Local Search Forums with the Google Business Profile Manager. Supposedly in some cases, listing and other details are being hidden or just disappearing.

Supposedly this is happening anytime a new verification or re-verification is triggered on a profile. When that is done, the profile becomes invisible from within Google Business Profile Manager. Sara Garrison added in the thread "We've noticed this bug for a couple of weeks now - it affects newly added profiles. So far we've only noticed it when we've manually claimed an existing profile into a client's bulk verified account. Adds via file upload seem to work ok. Not sure if this problem is happening via API - we haven't seen any evidence of that yet but I suppose it's possible we haven't noticed since those run automatically."

Seaniaaa who posted the thread shared this screenshot:

There is a lot more discussion around this issue in the forum, but so far, we have not heard from Google on this issue.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.