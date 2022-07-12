Google Posts Now Expire After 6 Months

Google sent out email notifications to those who use Google Posts that they now expire after six months. Ben Fisher shared a screenshot of this notification on Twitter that read "did you know that after 6 months your most recent posts won't be highlighted on your Business Profile."

Here is a screenshot of that email:

So Google tells you "to keep attracting customers, get into the habit of sharing updates, exclusive events, and more."

Some Google Posts in the older days would expire in only 7 days but that didn't last.

Forum discussion at Twitter.