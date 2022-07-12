Google Posts Now Expire After 6 Months

Jul 12, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google sent out email notifications to those who use Google Posts that they now expire after six months. Ben Fisher shared a screenshot of this notification on Twitter that read "did you know that after 6 months your most recent posts won't be highlighted on your Business Profile."

Here is a screenshot of that email:

click for full size

So Google tells you "to keep attracting customers, get into the habit of sharing updates, exclusive events, and more."

Some Google Posts in the older days would expire in only 7 days but that didn't last.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Download Google Ads Overview Card As PNG or CSV
 
blog comments powered by Disqus