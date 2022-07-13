Google Search Tests Get There, Weather & Map Cards

Jul 13, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search seems to be testing new location and destination cards in Google search. These cards show "get there," "weather," "map cards" and more features.

Saad AK spotted this and posted screenshots on Twitter, he said "I saw a new design for city query ( New York) in the overview tab. A bigger image, Maps and Weather query was included in it & when I did a second search for Los Angeles, I saw a new option "Get there" in the card."

Personally, I cannot replication this but here are screenshots from his videocast:

Here is his tweet with the video:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Image Search "Shop For" Box
 
blog comments powered by Disqus