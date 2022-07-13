Google Search Tests Get There, Weather & Map Cards

Google Search seems to be testing new location and destination cards in Google search. These cards show "get there," "weather," "map cards" and more features.

Saad AK spotted this and posted screenshots on Twitter, he said "I saw a new design for city query ( New York) in the overview tab. A bigger image, Maps and Weather query was included in it & when I did a second search for Los Angeles, I saw a new option "Get there" in the card."

Personally, I cannot replication this but here are screenshots from his videocast:

Here is his tweet with the video:

It was also in the organic SERPs too (in the shape of drop-down card).



