Google Analytics 4 Now Supports UTM Term, UTM Content, Conversion & Bounce Rate Metrics

Earlier this week, Google Analytics 4 posted that it has gained additional metrics and dimensions to all Google Analytics 4 accounts. These new metrics and dimensions include UTM term, UTM content, conversion, and bounce rate.

Bounce Rate

In Google Analytics 4, the bounce rate is the percentage of sessions that were not engaged sessions. Bounce rate is the inverse of Engagement rate, which is the number of engaged sessions divided by the total number of sessions in a specified time period. Bounce rate is available in Explorations and Reporting Customization.

Bounce rate is calculated in Google Analytics 4 in a different way from how it's calculated in Universal Analytics. To learn more about how the calculations are different between Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4, see [UA→GA4] Comparing metrics: Google Analytics 4 vs Universal Analytics.

UTM Term and UTM Ad Content

Google added new dimensions that surface the utm_content and utm_term parameter values in Explorations, Reporting, and the Audience Builder. Both parameters have a user-scoped and session-scoped dimension. The following new dimensions enable you to see the value assigned to the utm_content parameter across user and session scopes:

First user manual ad content

Session manual ad content

Additionally, the following dimensions enable you to see the value assigned to the utm_term parameter across user and session scopes:

First user manual term

Session manual term

Conversion Rate

The following new metrics let you report on the conversion rate for any conversion event:

User conversion rate is the percentage of users who triggered any conversion event.

Session conversion rate is the percentage of sessions in which any conversion event was triggered.

