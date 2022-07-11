Huge Drop In Google People Also Ask

Jul 11, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be showing the people also ask feature a lot less often now on desktop. According to Semrush and RankRanger, it was at about 60% of queries showing people also ask and now it is closer to 30%.

The decline started around July 7th, last Thursday. That is a huge drop. Here are the charts from both those tracker tools.

Semrush:

RankRanger:

This is a big change - is this causing issues for any of you?

Here is what people also ask look like:

The folks at RankRanger are looking into what changed here, if it is a reporting issue or a real change in Google Search.

Semrush said this is not a mistake:

RankRanger said the data is correct:

Also, seoClarity saw a 50% drop in SERPs showing PAAs since July 5, the company told me after this story went live.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

