Huge Drop In Google People Also Ask

Google seems to be showing the people also ask feature a lot less often now on desktop. According to Semrush and RankRanger, it was at about 60% of queries showing people also ask and now it is closer to 30%.
The decline started around July 7th, last Thursday. That is a huge drop. Here are the charts from both those tracker tools.
This is a big change - is this causing issues for any of you?
Here is what people also ask look like:
The folks at RankRanger are looking into what changed here, if it is a reporting issue or a real change in Google Search.
Semrush said this is not a mistake:
Hi Barry! We've checked with the team - this doesn't seem to be a mistake on our end. - Sasha— Semrush (@semrush) July 11, 2022
RankRanger said the data is correct:
Well it seems that the data is good, no issues on our end, it looks like a bug on G's side, checked over 100K keywords where the feature exist on mobile but not on desktop, we hope they'll fix it ASAP— Shay Harel (@RangerShay) July 11, 2022
Also, seoClarity saw a 50% drop in SERPs showing PAAs since July 5, the company told me after this story went live.
