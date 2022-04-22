Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Google SpamBrain & Spam Report, Google Search Tests & Analytics Bugs

Before I start, just a reminder, this was pre-recorded and schedules to go live as I am offline today for Passover. That being said, it was a busy week with a lot of Google search ranking volatility this week, both on April 18th and April 21st or so. Google published its 2021 web spam report and told us about SpamBrain, spam AI Google has used since 2018. Google Search Console sent out notices for intrusive interstitials this week. Google Search is testing a new search bar but on the left side of the search results. Google search has been writing its own knowledge panels, replacing Wikipedia. Google is testing new featured snippets, with from the web and other sites say. Google is testing what people are saying in the search results. Google is testing found in related search. Google things to consider are now showing up in Google Shopping. Google is testing even larger product images in the search results. Google sitelinks rolls out scroll to text fully in the US. Bing has video previews in the search results that expand on hover over. Google Analytics real time reporting issues for Universal Analytics won’t be fully fixed. You can now import your Universal Analytics goals into Google Analytics 4. Google Site Kit now has an experimental feature to bring in Google Question Hub data. There is a bug with Google Ads automated rules where the conditions you set are not sticking. Google Business profiles messaging is seeing a spike in messaging scams. Google local listings has a “at this place” feature. Google added Easter and Passover decorations to search. And yes, I am offline today and tomorrow for the last days of Passover. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

