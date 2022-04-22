Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has introduced a new term, Google SpamBrain, which it has used since 2018 to combat search spam. Google Sitelinks scroll to text is now fully live in the US. Google is testing larger images on desktop search results again. Google video search shows special icons for YouTube channels. And I posted my weekly video today. Just a heads up, I am offline Thursday night through Saturday night - so anything you see from me between then was pre-written and pre-scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Google Maps denies revealing images of Russian military infrastructure, Euronews

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

New cookie choices in Europe, Google Blog

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.