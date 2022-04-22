Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has introduced a new term, Google SpamBrain, which it has used since 2018 to combat search spam. Google Sitelinks scroll to text is now fully live in the US. Google is testing larger images on desktop search results again. Google video search shows special icons for YouTube channels. And I posted my weekly video today. Just a heads up, I am offline Thursday night through Saturday night - so anything you see from me between then was pre-written and pre-scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's 2021 Web Spam Report: Hello Google SpamBrain
Google has published its annual web spam report and in that report, Google has named its machine learning based systems for spam identification with its own name - SpamBrain.
- Google Search Displays Larger Images Again On Desktop Results
Google Search is testing displaying much larger images again in the desktop search results. Here is a comparison of the normal image thumbnails in the desktop search results compared to the larger images in the desktop...
- Google Video Search YouTube Channel Label/Icon
I am not sure if this is new because when I search for videos, I use YouTube directly. But in Google Video search, Google will label YouTube channel landing pages with a play button and without a timestamp because...
- Google Search Scroll To Text For Sitelinks Live In US Search Results
Back in November 2021 Google began testing Sitelinks that support the scroll to text feature. Well, it seems like this is fully live in the US desktop search results...
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Google SpamBrain & Spam Report, Google Search Tests & Analytics Bugs
That being said, it was a busy week with a lot of Google search ranking volatility this week, both on April 18th and April 21st or so. Google published its 2021 web spam report and told us about SpamBrain, spam AI Google has used since 2018. Google Search Console sent out notices...
- SEOs Want Featured Snippet & Indexing Coverage API In Google Search Console
A poll on Twitter by Brodie Clark shows that SEOs really do want both a featured snippets filter in the performance reports in Google Search Console and also an index coverage API. The poll also has a number of other requests but...
- Google Meeting Room Named "More Cowbells" - Cowbells Hanging From Ceiling
In the YouTube office, there is a meeting room that is named "More Cowbells" and when you walk into the room, there are cowbells hanging from the ceiling.
