Google Search Displays Larger Images Again On Desktop Results

Google Search is testing displaying much larger images again in the desktop search results. Here is a comparison of the normal image thumbnails in the desktop search results compared to the larger images in the desktop search results.

Normal:

Larger:

This was spotted by Punit on Twitter the other day. Punit also said that Google kept those search filters "visible when you scroll down the page."

Yes, Google has been testing larger images in search on and off for many years - so this should surprise no one.

Forum discussion at Twitter.