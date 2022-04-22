Google Search Displays Larger Images Again On Desktop Results

Apr 22, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search is testing displaying much larger images again in the desktop search results. Here is a comparison of the normal image thumbnails in the desktop search results compared to the larger images in the desktop search results.

Normal:

click for full size

Larger:

click for full size

This was spotted by Punit on Twitter the other day. Punit also said that Google kept those search filters "visible when you scroll down the page."

Yes, Google has been testing larger images in search on and off for many years - so this should surprise no one.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

Previous story: Google's 2021 Web Spam Report: Hello Google SpamBrain
 
blog comments powered by Disqus